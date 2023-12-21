Cox's Bazar-1: MP suspended from AL post over remark on PM

Zafar Alam, Awami League lawmaker from Cox's Bazar-1 and also the Chakaria AL president, has been suspended from the party post for making "objectionable remarks about party President Sheikh Hasina".

Cox's Bazar district AL issued a show-cause notice to Zafar yesterday asking him to explain within seven days why he would not be expelled from the party.

The notice, signed by Cox's Bazar district AL President Faridul Islam Chowdhury and General Secretary Mujibur Rahman, said if Zafar did not reply to the show-cause notice within the stipulated time, the district AL would recommend his expulsion to the party's central committee.

Zafar, who was denied party ticket for the January 7 polls, is running as an independent. While campaigning in Pekua on Tuesday, he expressed his frustration over not being nominated.

Salauddin Ahmed, the AL nominee for Cox's Bazar-1, lost his candidacy over defaulting on loan. Major General (retd) Syed Mohammad Ibrahim, recently expelled chairman of Bangladesh Kalyan Party, is running for this seat.

Zafar on Tuesday said he was contesting as an independent because the AL allowed "party independents" to participate in the election. He said he would foil the conspiracies against him with the help of the people of his constituency.