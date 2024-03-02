Country now has 12,18,50,160 eligible voters: CEC

The country now has 12,18,50,160 eligible voters, said the Election Commission.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal revealed the final voters' list today during a ceremony arranged to mark National Voter Day.

Of the voters, 6,21,44,587 are male, 5,97,04,641 are female. 932 voters are hijras, he said.

Habibul, on behalf of the EC, expressed deep shock and sorrow over the fire incident at a commercial-cum-residential building on Bailey Road in Dhaka that claimed at least 46 lives.