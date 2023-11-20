Country already in election mood

Says Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam yesterday said no one would be able to obstruct the upcoming national election.

He said the country's citizens are already in an election mood.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Election in South Asia and Impact in the Region: Democracy and Continuity of Constitution," organised by IDDB at Jatiya Press Club.

Shahriar Alam noted that enemies of democracy remain active, emphasising that any domestic issue within Bangladesh can have repercussions across South Asia. He emphasised the need for collective efforts for the greater good. He said tremendous achievements have been made, especially in terms of relations between Bangladesh and India.

Abdul Mannan, former VC of Chittagong University; Gautam Lahiri, president of Press Club of India; and Mozammel Babu, editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV, among others, spoke at the seminar moderated by Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor and Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta.