Consensus reached on constituency delimitation committee: Jamaat's Taher

Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher has claimed that political parties have reached a consensus on forming a committee to delimit electoral constituencies.

He said that a change has been introduced whereby a specialised committee will assist the Election Commission.

For the 13th national election, the Election Commission itself will form a committee of experts.

"This is crucial to ensure fairness and neutrality in determining electoral boundaries. The advisors on this expert team of the Election Commission will provide guidance," he said.

He added that this committee will also function as a constitutional body for conducting population censuses every ten years and will be included in the constitution. The committee will be independent and led by experts.

Taher made these remarks to journalists during the lunch break on the eighth day of the second phase of dialogues with the Consensus Commission, held today at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

In response to a question from reporters, he said, "We have always supported the July Charter. If nothing changes despite the sacrifices we have made – if we remain in the same old state – then our sacrifices will be rendered meaningless."