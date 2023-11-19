Commonwealth team asks about polls preparation

Meets CEC and 4 ECs

The pre-election assessment team of the Commonwealth yesterday inquired about the Election Commission's preparations for the upcoming national polls while holding a meeting with the EC today.

A four-member delegation held the meeting with CEC Kazi Habibul Awal and four ECs at the commission office.

"We will submit a report in this regard to the Commonwealth secretary general with recommendations to decide on the next steps," Linford Andrews, adviser and head of the Electoral Support Governance and Peace Directorate of the Commonwealth told reporters after the meeting.

He said his team will be meeting a range of stakeholders before departing Dhaka on November 22.

EC spokesperson and secretary Jahangir Alam said the Commonwealth pre-election assessment team wanted to know about the rules and regulations of the election, how the voting is being held, how voters cast their votes, and postal ballot system.

"They didn't inquire about the political situation," he added.

According to the EC official, the Commonwealth will decide on sending a full polls observer mission after findings of the pre-election team are communicated to its secretary-general.

The Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, expressed their interest to send the pre-election assessment mission to the CEC via email earlier in November.

It sent a two-member senior staff team to observe the 2018 and 2008 elections, as well as some previous ones.

Earlier, the EU sent a pre-election mission and decided not to send a full observer mission. The EU later said that they would send a four-member observer team to monitor the polls.

A US pre-election mission has visited Bangladesh but is yet to declare whether they will send a full mission or not.