Commonwealth pre-election assessment mission to arrive Nov 18

4-member EU team expected soon

A Commonwealth pre-election assessment mission will be coming to Bangladesh on a five-day visit on November 18.

Besides, a four-member European Union team will arrive in Dhaka soon to observe the upcoming general elections to be held on January 7.

Foreign ministry's Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said this at a regular media briefing yesterday.

She said the foreign ministry does not have any list of interested individuals or organisations who want to observe the election.

"But we heard that the Election Commission got some requests," she said.

Replying to a question, she, however, said the government did not seek any assistance or support from any country or organisations related to elections.

Officials at the Election Commission earlier said the EU observers are likely to reach Bangladesh on November 21. They would stay in Bangladesh for two months.

The EU is not sending a full-fledged election observation team.