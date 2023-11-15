CEC urge parties to find solution to end political impasse

Chief Election Commissioner Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today urged all political parties to find a solution to end the political impasse.

"On behalf of the Election Commission I humbly request all political parties to find a solution avoiding conflict and violence," he said while announcing the schedule for the next general elections.

The CEC made the call when BNP and several political parties are enforcing blockade demanding that the next polls will be held under a caretaker government.