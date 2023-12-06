CEC avoids questions on inaction against polls code violators

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday avoided questions regarding EC's inaction on violation of electoral code by candidates.

"I have said what I had to say. I will not say anything beyond that," he said while responding to reporters' questions.

Regarding those whose candidatures got cancelled, he said, "The commission will hear their appeals and make a decision after the hearing," the CEC said.

Appeals can be filed from December 5 to December 9 at designated regional centres, and the appeal hearing will take place from December 10 to December 15, Kazi added.

A total of 731 nomination papers have been rejected, and on the first day of the appeal window, 42 aspirants, including 26 independent ones, filed appeals to the commission against the decisions of returning officers.