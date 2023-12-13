Elections
Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:46 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:50 PM

Elections

Candidature of AL‘s Jashore-4 aspirant cancelled

The Election Commission today cancelled the candidature of Awami League's Jashore-4 aspirant Enamul Haq Babul.

The commission cancelled Babul's candidature after hearing an appeal filed by Sukriti Kumar Mondol, another aspirant of the same constituency, challenging his candidacy.

Babul is a loan defaulter, Mondol alleged.

Earlier, former AL MP Ranjit Kumar Roy, who is running as an independent aspirant from Jashore-4, also filed another appeal against the candidature of Babul.

A total of 558 appeals were filed by aspirants. Hearing on the appeals will continue until Thursday.

The 12th parliamentary polls will be held on January 7.

