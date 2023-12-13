Candidature of AL‘s Jashore-4 aspirant cancelled
The Election Commission today cancelled the candidature of Awami League's Jashore-4 aspirant Enamul Haq Babul.
The commission cancelled Babul's candidature after hearing an appeal filed by Sukriti Kumar Mondol, another aspirant of the same constituency, challenging his candidacy.
Babul is a loan defaulter, Mondol alleged.
Earlier, former AL MP Ranjit Kumar Roy, who is running as an independent aspirant from Jashore-4, also filed another appeal against the candidature of Babul.
A total of 558 appeals were filed by aspirants. Hearing on the appeals will continue until Thursday.
The 12th parliamentary polls will be held on January 7.
Comments