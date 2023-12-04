Candidature of 202 scrapped or put on hold

Mahi, Mannan among them

Returning officers have cancelled the candidatures of some well-known aspirants, including Mahi B Chowdhury and Abdul Mannan of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh and Mokabbir Khan of Gono Forum.

Two Awami League and several Jatiya Party nominees were among the at least 202 candidates who saw their candidatures get cancelled.

Their candidatures were scrapped on different grounds, including loan and tax defaults. They can appeal against the EC decision between tomorrow and December 15.

Jatiya Party Co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader's candidature for Patuakhali-1 was withheld as he had not paid Tk 88.69 lakh in taxes.

Seven other candidates' nominations were also withheld in the district. Four others had their candidatures cancelled.

The nominations of Mahi B Chowdhury for Munshiganj-1 and party Secretary General Major (retd) Abdul Mannan for Noakhali-4 were cancelled as they had defaulted on loan repayments, according to returning officers.

Eight candidates hand their nominations cancelled in Munshiganj and seven others in Noakhali.

Gono Forum's Mokabbir Khan of Sylhet-1 was among 14 candidates whose nominations were cancelled in Sylhet.

Mokabbir had his candidature cancelled for failing to submit documents regarding his party post.

A JP candidate of the same constituency had his candidature withheld as he did not provide his tax documents, said RO Sheikh Russel Hasan.

Ashraful Hossain Alom, popularly known as Hero Alam, was among 11 candidates whose nominations were cancelled in Bogura.

The nomination of actress Mahia Mahi for Rajshahi-1 was among four that got cancelled.

AL nominees for Cox's Bazar-1 Salah Uddin Ahmed and Mamunur Rashid Kiron for Noakhali-3 had their candidatures cancelled due to loan defaults, according to the ROs.

Four other MP aspirants had their candidatures cancelled in Cox's Bazar.

At least 18 had their candidatures cancelled in Chattogram.

Khulna district RO Khandkar Yasir Arefin cancelled the nomination papers of 18 candidates in three constituencies for forging signatures, electricity bill arrears, not signing affidavits, and loan default.

In Gazipur, JP nominee SM Niaz Uddin's candidature was withheld for loan default, said Md Hasibur Rahman, an assistant returning officer of the district.

The nomination of BNM candidate and singer Doly Shayontani for Pabna-2 was cancelled due to loan default, an assistant returning officer of the district confirmed.

In Cumilla, nominations of 26 candidates, mostly independents, were cancelled on different grounds, said RO M Mushfiqur Rahman.

The nominations of all three JP candidates, along with nine others, were cancelled in Manikganj due to loan default and gas bill arrears.

In Brahmanbaria, 10 candidates, nine of them independents, had their nominations cancelled, said RO Md Shahgir Alam.

Nominations of two independents were cancelled in Narsingdi.

Shariatpur district RO Muhammad Nizam Uddin Ahmed cancelled the nominations of two independents in Shariatpur-1 and -2.

The nominations of 13 runners, including former Jahangirnagar University vice-chancellor Prof Anwar Hossain and seven other independents, were cancelled in Netrakona, said RO Shahed Parvez.

In Rangpur, independent Zakir Hossain, an AL leader who recently quit the post of Mithapukur upazila chairman, had his nomination for Rangpur-5 withheld as he failed to mention that he is accused in a case, said RO Mobasshwer Hossain.

In Pirojpur, 10 candidates' nominations were cancelled.

Seven, including AL nominee for Jhalakathi-1 Bazlul Haque Harun, had their candidatures cancelled in Jhalakathi. AL sent a list of its nominees to the ROs where Harun was replaced by BNP's former vice-chairman Shahjahan Omor.

In Sunamganj, candidatures of nine candidates were cancelled at five constituencies in the district, said RO Didar-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury.

The ROs cancelled the nominations of two each in Jhenidah and Bhola, four in Bagerhat, and three in Narail.

[Our district correspondents contributed to this report]