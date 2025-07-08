Canada asks if election date is finalised, CEC says ‘no’

Canada has inquired whether the voting date for the upcoming 13th national parliament election has been set, but Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin responded in the negative.

Following a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Ajit Singh, the CEC said, "He asked if a specific date for the election has been finalised, and I said 'no'. There was no discussion about the election timeframe. What you know about the timeframe, I know the same. I will announce the schedule two months before the election day."

The CEC held an approximately 1.5-hour meeting with a three-member delegation led by the Canadian HC at the Election Bhaban in the capital this morning.

Discussions revolved around nationwide electoral awareness campaigns, training for election officials, observers and agents, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in election campaigns. However, the CEC confirmed that a potential election date was not discussed.

After the meeting, the CEC said Canada expressed interest in election-related preparations.

"They wanted to know if we would be able to deliver properly on the preparations we've made so far in various sectors for the upcoming election. Canada inquired about several matters, including women's inclusion, awareness among voters in the hilly areas, and the voter list," he said.

"Canada is ready to assist us, and our discussions will continue. They want a free, fair, and credible election. We have provided detailed information about our preparations, especially regarding the nationwide voter education activities we are about to launch."

Meanwhile, the CEC also said, "Misuse of AI is also a threat to us. Canada has assured us of their assistance in this regard, as they had to deal with this in their election last year. We have sought their advice based on their experience. We are also working on this with considerable importance and hope to receive full support from Canada, similar to what we get from various other countries. We are confident about holding a fair, free, and impartial election."

The Election Commission has contacted the European Union (EU) regarding the deployment of foreign observers for the election. The EU has been requested to send observers from all 28 member states in a coordinated manner.

However, the CEC made it clear that biased observers will not be allowed under any circumstances.

He explained, "Why should we approve those who certified the last three elections? Should we accept observers who certified the last three elections as 'very good' and 'acceptable'? We will review them carefully. We will accept those who are experienced, defensible, reliable, and have observed elections in various countries. Under no circumstances will we approve those who certified the last three elections."