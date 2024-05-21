Cabinet okays draft law on remuneration, privileges for ECs

The government is set to create a new law determining the salaries of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs).

The cabinet has given the final approval of the draft -- "Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Other Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges), Act, 2024", Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a cabinet meeting held at the PMO yesterday.

This law is being made by amending the existing ordinance related to this matter.

The cabinet secretary said, "The Chief Election Commissioner will receive a salary of Tk 105,000, and other Election Commissioners will receive Tk 95,000 each."

According to the existing ordinance, the CEC receives the same salary and benefits as a judge of the Appellate Division, and the election commissioners receive the same salary and benefits as judges of the High Court Division.

Mahbub Hossain said in the proposed law, instead of such provisions, specific salaries have been set.

They will also receive other related allowances and benefits along with this salary.