Businesspersons dominate 2nd phase of upazila polls

Businesspersons continue to dominate the list of candidates contesting the upazila parishad elections, as more than 57 percent of the total aspirants mentioned business as their profession in their affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

Of the candidates vying for the chairman posts, 70.51 percent said they were involved in business, while 68.73 percent of the vice chairman candidates listed business as their profession.

The numbers were presented by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) this morning at their office in the capital's Dhanmondi, following an analysis of candidates' affidavits for the second phase.

The upazila polls are being held in phases. The first phase was held on May 8, while the second is scheduled for May 21.

Around 70 percent of chairman candidates in the first phase listed "business" as their profession. The numbers were 67 percent for vice chairman candidates and 24 percent for women vice chairman candidates.

Mentionable, 105 chairman candidates have movable assets worth at least Tk 1 crore, around threefold the number in the 2019 upazila polls.

For vice chairman posts, there are eight such aspirants while there are three for women vice chairman candidates, taking the total number of individuals with assets worth at least Tk 1 crore in this phase to 116 for all posts.

According to TIB, a candidate's moveable asset value determines whether or not he qualifies as a millionaire. Immovable assets, like real estate, are not taken into consideration as evaluating them is a challenging process.

Elections will be held in 160 upazilas in the second phase. Of them, affidavits of candidates contesting in 157 upazilas have been received by TIB.

Across these 157 upazilas, 599 candidates are vying for the chairman posts, 689 for vice chairman, and 523 for women vice chairman.

According to TIB's analysis of the affidavits for the second phase, 70.51 percent of the chairman candidates identified themselves as businessmen. The second highest mentioned occupation is agriculture (12.17 percent), while 4.17 percent said they are lawyers and 4.17 percent are teachers.

Meanwhile, 52 percent of the women vice chairman candidates said they are homemakers, while 29 said they are involved in business.

Business professionals are becoming keener to participate in the local elections as well as the national elections. Their numbers have increased by 8 percent compared to the 2014 upazila parishad elections.

On the other hand, the number of homemakers, agriculturalists, and teachers is decreasing by the day, as per TIB's observations.

Tenure in power is associated with a tendency for income and wealth to increase rapidly. Their spouses and dependents' income and assets are also rising by leaps and bounds. Thus, those in power for long have higher incomes and wealth.

In the first phase of this year's upazila polls, almost 70 percent of the chairman post candidates were businessmen. Among them, 94 were millionaires.

SENBAGH'S JAHANGIR TOPS IMMOVABLE ASSETS LIST

Jahangir Alam, chairman candidate of Noakhali's Senbagh, tops the list of movable assets among the candidates. His total movable wealth is Tk 84.76 crore.

Sudhir Chowdhury of Dhaka's Dhamrai secured the list's second position with his movable assets rounding to Tk 35.55 crore.

Mohammad Idris Farazi stands in the third position, with movable assets worth Tk 22.87 crore.

OWNING LAND MORE THAN LEGAL LIMIT

According to the law, citizens can own a maximum of 100 bighas or 33 acres of land.

Bearing this limit in mind, four candidates were found to possess land exceeding this limit.

At the top of this list is Shariatpur's Jazira Upazila Parishad chairman candidate SM Aminul Islam, who owns 54.6 acres of land.

Last on this list is Shivalay chairman candidate Abdur Rahim Khan, who owns 34.29 acres of land.

DAULATPUR'S SONALI TOPS WEALTH INCREASE LIST

Compared to the 2019 Upazila Parishad elections, Sonali Khatun, the female vice chairman candidate of Daulatpur in Kushtia, has seen the highest growth in income as her wealth increased by 10,900 percent in the last five years.

Seven more candidates, including three vying for the female vice chairman posts and two for chairman posts, have increased their income by over 2,000 percent.

Addressing the event, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said businessmen consider the election as an investment, while the people's representatives see their position as a means of income and wealth development. As a result, the public interest is not prioritised.