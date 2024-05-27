Businessman candidates in UZ polls increased: TIB report

The number of candidates who have identified themselves as businessmen in the Upazila polls has increased, said a report released today by Transparency International Bangladesh.

The report, however, said candidates from the farming and teaching professions in the polls have decreased.

The report is based on an analysis of the affidavits of candidates running in the third phase of the upazila elections.

According to the report, 51.14 percent of candidates in the 2014 upazila polls were businessmen, however in 2024, the percentage of businessman candidates is 58.14 percent -- a seven percentage point increase from 2014.

In 2014, 8.75 percent of candidates were teachers and 13.40 percent were farmers.

In this year's elections, 10 percent of the candidates are farmers and 3.95 percent of the candidates are teachers.

A total of 1,419 candidates, 481 for chairman positions, 561 for vice chairman and 377 for vice chairman reserved for women are taking part in the third phase of polls.

A total of 112 upazilas are set to go to polls on May 29.