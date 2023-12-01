'Breaching electoral code of conduct': Shakib replies to show cause notice

Ruling Awami League-nominated candidate for Magura-1, Shakib Al Hasan, the iconic cricketer, on Friday replied in writing to the show cause notice served on him for breaching electoral code of conduct.

Shakib, skipper of Bangladesh national cricket team, appeared before the court of Joint District and Sessions Judge and Head of Magura-1 election inquiry committee Satyabrata Shikder at 3:45pm to reply to the notice, said defence lawyer Sajedur Rahman Sangram.

"Shakib Al Hasan came to Magura on November 29. Then his fans and eager people gathered in the Kamarkhali area. There the fans and the general public welcomed him with flowers. There was no political programme or he did not invite anyone from the party. We have mentioned this in response to the notice. We will be careful about these things in the future. He will abide by the law,'' the lawyer said.

Earlier on Thursday, the EC issued the show cause notice to Shakib for violating code of conduct.

Shakib was asked to appear before the committee in person on Friday to reply to the notice.

The EC notice reads, "You, Shakib Al Hasan entered Magura city with a showdown from Kamarkhali area on your way while coming to Magura from Dhaka on November 29 after being declared as Awami League-nominated candidate from Magura-1 constituency."

Moreover, he (Shakib) attended civic receptions, causing suffering of people on their way, it reads. Several media outlets reported the incident.

"By doing so, you have violated the provisions of sections 6(d), 8(a), 10(a) and 12 of the Code of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in the parliamentary elections, 2008," according to the notice.