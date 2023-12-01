Breaches of polls code all around

Candidates violate rules left and right on last day for nomination submission

Many candidates, mostly ruling party runners and Awami League leaders running as independents, violated the electoral code of conduct yesterday by staging a huge show of strength while submitting their nomination forms.

On the last day for submitting the forms yesterday, they went to the offices of the returning officer (RO) with a huge number of supporters. Some were in motorcades, reports our local correspondents.

Incidents of attacks on journalists and opponents were also reported.

The election enquiry committees issued show-cause notices to nine Awami League lawmakers, including three ministers, for violating the code.

In Chattogram, whip Samshul Haque Chowdhury, who is running as an independent from Chattogram-12, and AL nominee for Chattogram-16 Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury were among those who violated the polls code.

Shamshul went to the RO's office with police protection and the national flag hoisted on his SUV, which are violations of the electoral code.

He said, "If the code of conduct comes into force after the announcement of the schedule, then I will say that I have not yet entered my constituency with the flag. I have not been informed yet. If am informed, I will not enter with the flag."

Mustafizur and his followers allegedly beat up three journalists and broke the cameras and tripods at the Chattogram DC office around 11:30am.

Eyewitnesses said Mustafizur first attacked a journalist when the latter asked him whether he violated the electoral code by bringing over 100 people. As the other journalists protested, the incumbent lawmaker and his followers attacked them too.

When the journalists complained to Chattogram RO Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, he regrated the incident and assured them of investigating.

AL nominee for Chattogram-9 and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Chattogram-10 lawmaker Mohiuddin Bacchu, Chattogram-11 MP MA Latif, and Chattogram-10 independent candidate and also an AL leader Arshadul Alam Bacchu violated the code by bringing a huge number of people with them while submitting the nomination forms.

Independent Murad Siddique of Tangail-5 went to the RO's office with a few hundred supporters in a procession of motorbike and other vehicles around 11:00am. Murad is the younger brother of Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique.

AL nominees for Tangail-5 Mamunur Rashid and Tangail-2 Tanvir Hassan Soto Monir went to the RO's office with a few thousand activists in motorcades.

Independent Jamilur Rahman Miron of Tangail-5, also the organising secretary of district AL, also went to the RO's office with a few hundred supporters.

All four delivered speeches in front of the RO's office.

Contacted, Tangail RO Kaiserul Islam told this newspaper that he has requested every candidate to follow the electoral code.

In Sunamganj, independent Selim Ahmed, also a former president of district Shramik League, took out a huge procession before submitting his nomination form for Sunamganj-1.

Contacted, he said, "The people gathered and accompanied me to the town. I did not ask them to come and I was not able to stop them. Considering the electoral rules, I entered the office of the returning officer with only a handful of people."

AL nominees for Sunamganj-1 Ranjit Chandra Sarker and Sunamganj-2 Chowdhury Abdulla Al Mahmud also staged a huge show of strength.

Incumbent AL lawmaker Joya Sengupta of Sunamganj-2 and also an independent runner went to the RO's office with a huge number of supporters.

Sunamganj RO Dider-E-Alam Mohammed Maksud Chowdhury said he would enquire into the allegations and take necessary action if violations were made.

AL candidate for Sylhet-6 Nurul Islam Nahid, also former education minister, took out a huge procession for submitting his nomination papers.

Nahid said, "People came willingly and I requested them to keep quiet and not violate the electoral rules."

AL nominees Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury for Sylhet-2, Habibur Rahman Habib for Sylhet-3, and Imran Ahmed for Sylhet-4, also staged show of strength while submitting their nomination papers.

AL leader Sarwar Hossain running as an independent in Sylhet-6 also had a few hundred people along with him while submitting his nomination papers.

Sheikh Russel Hasan, RO of Sylhet, could not be reached for comments.

AL nominee from Manikganj-2 Momtaz Begum went to the RO's office in a motorcade of over 100 motorbikes.

Kamruzzaman Kamrul, an independent for Narsingdi-1 and also the joint general secretary of district AL, had several thousands of people with him while he submitted his nomination papers.

RO of Narsindi Badiul Alam said they would take legal action if the allegations of electoral code violations were found to be true.

The electoral code of conduct's section 14 (2) says that government vehicles, equipment or other benefits cannot be used for election campaigns.

Section 8 (Ka) says no registered political party or its nominated candidate or independent candidate or any other person on behalf of them shall take out a procession or torch procession with any truck, bus, motorcycle, boat or train or any other mechanical vehicle.

Section 8 (Kha) says no candidate can hold any kind of procession or show of strength while submitting nomination papers.