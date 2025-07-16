'Boat’ symbol removed from EC website

After the suspension of the Awami League's registration, the Election Commission (EC) today removed the party's poll symbol "Boat" from its website.

As of this morning, the EC website lists the Awami League as the sixth party under "registered political parties (registration suspended)". While the party's "Boat" symbol was still displayed next to its name yesterday, it was no longer visible this morning.

The removal comes despite earlier statements from EC officials saying that the poll symbols are owned by the commission and that the "Boat" symbol would not be removed from the EC list.

Asked about this matter, Md Rafiqul Haque, system manager at the EC Secretariat, told The Daily Star this afternoon, "the Boat symbol has been removed following instructions from the higher authorities."

Earlier, on July 12, a delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with the chief election commissioner (CEC) and demanded that the "Boat" symbol be removed from the Election Commission's list of election symbols.

Meanwhile, at a Facbook post last night (Tuesday), Local Government Affairs Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain criticised the Election Commission. He wrote, "On what grounds did you send the cursed 'Boat' symbol to the Law Ministry for inclusion in the schedule again?"

Despite the suspension of the Awami League's registration, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told reporters on Saturday that the "Boat" symbol would remain on the list of election symbols.

He said, "Symbols are never banned. The 'Boat' symbol was allocated to a party, but the symbol belongs to the Election Commission. When a symbol is allotted or allocated in the name of a party. The party hasn't been dissolved. It still exists. Even if the party is dissolved, the symbol itself won't be cancelled. The symbol will remain with the EC even if the party ceases to exist."

Currently, there are 50 registered political parties in the country. For these parties, the EC has a total of 69 scheduled electoral symbols. The EC proposed to increase this number recently to 115 and has sent the draft to the law ministry for vetting.