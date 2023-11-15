BNP rejects polls schedule saying AL not ready for democracy

Claiming that Awami League is "never prepared to accept the fundamental concept of democracy, so to say, listening to and accommodating any differing opinion," Abdul Moyeen Khan, a standing committee member of BNP, opined that "the unilateral announcement of the election schedule only reconfirms their Baksal nature."

Even though Awami League succeeds to carry on ruling the country, the party will not be able to win the heart of the people, he stated while rejecting the announced schedule.

"It is possible that they can carry on their despotic rule in this manner by using brute force, but they can never win the hearts of the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh by usurping their rights of franchise," he told The Daily Star.

He further added that, "we have observed several instances of shifting of election dates or even total cancellation of an election well after the announcement of such schedules."

BNP's struggle for the voting rights of people will continue, he also said.

"Our peaceful struggle for restoration of the voting rights of and democracy for the people of Bangladesh will continue."