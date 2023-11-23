BNP leaders eager to contest polls against party decision: home minister

Some are contacting govt, AL leaders, he says

A significant number of BNP leaders have shown interest in joining the upcoming national election and some are inclined to contest as independents, the home minister said today.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal made the statement while addressing reporters at the Secretariat around noon after a courtesy meeting with Gwyn Lewis, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh.

Asked whether pressure was created for candidates to join the election, he said, "There are no questions of creating pressure.

"BNP leaders are exhibiting self-motivation to actively engage in the upcoming elections," he said.

The minister said that he told Lewis that a majority of political parties have already engaged in election activities.

Despite BNP's apparent stance of non-participation, Asaduzzaman said there was a divergence within the party leaders.

"BNP leaders, disregarding the party command, have divided into factions -- some under the name of Trinamool BNP and some as BNM [Bangladesh Nationalist Movement], signalling their intention to take part in the elections," he said.

"We have so far come to know that a substantial number of their [BNP's] leaders will take part in the elections as independent candidates if they cannot come under the banner of these two parties [Trinamool BNP and BNM].

"The BNP leaders are also communicating with us and we always say that we will create a level playing field for the election. And, there is also a loud and clear voice from the prime minister that there will be no favouritism, and a free, fair election will be held," he added.

Some BNP leaders are even maintaining contact with leaders of the Awami League in various ways, he said. "They [BNP leaders] wanted to take part in the election."

Regarding the BNP's claim that cases were filed to keep the BNP away from the election, he said the BNP leaders are already divided as they are going against the party decision.

Asked about it, he said the government has no say in the denial of bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam.

The judiciary is independent, and judges make decisions after proper scrutiny, he said.

In response to another query, Asaduzzaman said that before the BNP's rally on October 28, an average of around 2,000 people were arrested daily on different charges, but the average number of arrests declined to 1,816 after the day.

A total of 565 cases were filed daily on average before October 28, which has decreased to 438 since that day, he said.

"So, it is not true that we are arresting randomly and filing political cases."

Asaduzzaman further said that during the courtesy meeting with Lewis, she asked about measures taken to ensure foreigners' security.

He said in reply that the government's job was to ensure public security and steps have been taken to give priority to foreigners' security.

The home boss said a joyous election environment has now taken hold in the country. There will be processions with drums, and a festive environment will prevail in the country soon after the campaign begins, he said.

"Still, the security forces will remain alert so that no one will be able to carry out any sabotage or create panic," said the minister.