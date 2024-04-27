BNP expels 73 activists for taking part in upazila polls

The BNP has expelled its 73 leaders for contesting the first phase of upazila parishad elections, slated for May 8, defying the party decision.

A notice that contains their names was sent to the media yesterday afternoon.

The notice, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, said they were relieved of all posts of BNP, including primary membership, as per the party constitution.

According to BNP sources, those expelled are vying for upazila parishad chairman, vice-chairman, and female vice-chairman posts.

The notice stated that among them, 28 are running for upazila chairman, 24 for upazila vice-chairman, and 21 for female vice-chairman posts.

After the decision to boycott the upazila polls at a meeting of the party's highest policy-making body, the standing committee, various attempts were made to keep them away from joining the elections.

To this end, letters of the standing committee decision were sent to those who are candidates.

Besides, central, divisional, and district-level leaders of the party were tasked with convincing them not to join the elections.

However, ignoring all these efforts, many former and current leaders have joined the upazila election race.

Earlier, party insiders believed that although the BNP decided not to take part in the polls as a political party, many party leaders favoured allowing its members to contest the polls as independent candidates.

They also believed that permitting individuals to run would help boost the party's grassroots morale and accelerate organisational activities.

A BNP leader, wishing not to be named, yesterday said the ruling Awami League will benefit if the BNP allows its leaders to join the polls.

To show the elections competitive, the ruling party did not nominate anyone for upazila chairman posts, he added.

Previously, the BNP also expelled various tier leaders for participating in the January 7 national election. The party also suspended leaders who took part in different city corporation polls.