BGB, BSF to beef up vigilance along border ahead of polls

Bangladesh and India have agreed to strengthen vigilance along the common border to halt cross border movement of materials that might be used to stage any activities of sabotage during or ahead of the next national elections in Bangladesh.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the two countries agreed to tightened watch by the border forces – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF).

The foreign secretary also referred to recent seizure of a few consignments of bomb-making materials.

During his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra at historic Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday, the two countries held "comprehensive discussions" on a wide range of issues covering border and security, trade, commerce and connectivity, cooperation in water, power and energy sectors, people to people ties and development cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues at the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

