B’baria-2 By-Polls: 2 presiding officers get suspended over irregularities

The Election Commission has suspended two presiding officers for two months following an investigation into the allegations of irregularities at multiple polling centres during the Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls.

The investigation committee confirmed the allegations and found evidence of misconduct by presiding officers Habibur Rahman and Mohammad Shafiullah, according to a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary (Election Management -2) Md Atiur Rahman.

The letter said that the EC ordered the local deputy commissioner, returning officer, and superintendent of police to investigate the reports of irregularities that were published in the media against Jatrapur Nooraniya Hafezia Madrasa and Sharifpur Government Primary School polling centres following the Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls on November 5.

According to the investigation report, Jatrapur Nooraniya Hafezia Madrasa centre presiding officer Habibur Rahman and Sharifpur Government Primary School centre presiding officer Mohammad Shafiullah were found to be involved in the irregularities.

As a result, the EC ordered the suspension of both of them for the next two months (from November 15 to January 14, 2024) for misconduct during election duties. At the same time, disciplinary proceedings were also ordered against them as per the employment rules.

Awami League nominated candidate Shahjahan Alam Saju was initially declared the winner amid allegations of vote rigging before the EC withheld the gazette notification of the results.

The Daily Star also published multiple reports with pictures of the irregularities in several polling centres in Ashuganj upazila on November 5.