Bangladesh now has over 12.17cr voters, EC says in latest draft update

The Election Commission (EC) today said the total number of voters in the country now stands at 12,17,75,450, as per the latest draft update.

EC's Assistant Director Arshadul Huq said there are 6,20,90,137 male voters and 5,96,84,389 female voters in the updated voter list.

According to the voter list act, the draft voter list is published on January 2 every year. However, the commission could not do so this year due to the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7.

This list will be in every upazila and thana election office of the country while objections regarding inclusion of foreigners, deceased individuals, and fake names in the draft list can be lodged there.

After disposal of objections, the EC will publish the final updated list on March 2 while the next upazila election will be held according to this list.