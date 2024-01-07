Ballot box torched at Tangail centre, 2 Ansars injured

Ballot box stuffed with ballot papers were set on fire at a polling centre in Tangail's Gopalpur upazila just half an hour before the voting in the election ended.

Law enforcers fired five rounds of bullets to bring the situation under control, said Mohammad Imdadul Islam Tayyab, officer-in-charge of Gopalpur Police Station.

Two Ansar members were injured during a scuffle with the miscreants at Kaheta Government Primary School centre in Hemnagar union around 3:30pm, the OC said.

Kaheta Government Primary School Center's Presiding Officer Mazharul Haque said the miscreants stormed into room no 3 of the center, snatched a ballot box and set fire to it on the premises of the centre.

There were at least 300 voting papers in the ballot box, the presiding officer said.

After the incident, voting at the center was suspended, he added.

Necessary action will be taken once a complaint is filed, said OC Imdadul.

Around 1:00pm today, Independent candidate Yunus Islam Talukder Thandu boycotted the election, bringing allegations of "terrorism and intimidation" by Awami League candidate Tanvir Hasan Chhoto Monir.