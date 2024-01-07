Elections
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 06:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:50 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Ballot box torched at Tangail centre, 2 Ansars injured

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 06:43 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:50 PM
Jubo League Members Shot in AL vs. Independent Clash

Ballot box stuffed with ballot papers were set on fire at a polling centre in Tangail's Gopalpur upazila just half an hour before the voting in the election ended.

Law enforcers fired five rounds of bullets to bring the situation under control, said Mohammad Imdadul Islam Tayyab, officer-in-charge of Gopalpur Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Two Ansar members were injured during a scuffle with the miscreants at Kaheta Government Primary School centre in Hemnagar union around 3:30pm, the OC said.

Kaheta Government Primary School Center's Presiding Officer Mazharul Haque said the miscreants stormed into room no 3 of the center, snatched a ballot box and set fire to it on the premises of the centre.

There were at least 300 voting papers in the ballot box, the presiding officer said.

After the incident, voting at the center was suspended, he added.

Necessary action will be taken once a complaint is filed, said OC Imdadul.

Around 1:00pm today, Independent candidate Yunus Islam Talukder Thandu boycotted the election, bringing allegations of "terrorism and intimidation" by Awami League candidate Tanvir Hasan Chhoto Monir.

Related topic:
Bangladesh election 202412th parliamentary election
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

AL Candidate Supporters Provide Meals to Poll Officials

Dhaka-12: Supporters of AL candidate serve food to polls officials

4h ago
Ferdous Ecstatic as PM and Daughter Vote for Him

Ecstatic as PM, her daughter came to vote for me: Ferdous

7h ago
Voter Turnout in National Election | Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal

Turnout around 40 percent: CEC

2h ago

12 hurt as supporters of AL, independent candidates clash in Jamalpur

4h ago
Voters stand in lines to cast their votes at a polling centre in Narayanganj's Rupganj

Voter turnout 27.15pc till 3:00pm: EC

4h ago
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

শেখ হাসিনা প্রমাণ করেছেন কীভাবে গ্রহণযোগ্য নির্বাচন করতে হয়: কাদের

আওয়ামী লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক ওবায়দুল কাদের বলেছেন, আমাদের পার্টির প্রধান জাতীর পিতার কন্যা শেখ হাসিনা প্রমাণ করে দেখিয়েছেন, সরকার প্রধান হয়েও স্বাধীন নিরপেক্ষ নির্বাচন কমিশনের অধীনে সংবিধানের বিধান...

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘নির্বাচনের মতো নির্বাচন হইলে ভোট দিতাম’

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification