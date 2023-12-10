Bahauddin Nasim’s wealth surges in 9 years

Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim witnessed substantial growth in his wealth since 2014, as per his affidavit submitted to the EC.

Nasim was elected AL lawmaker from Madaripur-3 in 2014. This time he is contesting from Dhaka-8 constituency with AL ticket.

According to the affidavit, his annual income rose from Tk 1.89 crore in 2014 to Tk 2.53 crore in 2023. His wife and dependents also saw their income rise from Tk 11.93 lakh to Tk 30.07 lakh during this time.

Nasim now possesses Tk 7.69 crore, up from Tk 44.45 lakh in 2014. His bank deposits also rose from Tk 1.52 crore to Tk 9.56 crore during this time.

Value of Nasim's movable properties rose from Tk 9.46 crore in 2014 to Tk 29.77 crore this year, while his wife or dependents' movable properties rose in value from Tk 1.49 crore to Tk 5.89 crore in last nine years.

Also, Nasim's immovable properties rose in value from Tk 1.23 crore in 2014 to Tk 9.73 crore this year, while those of his wife or dependents are now worth Tk 27.43 lakh, same as mentioned in 2014.

Nasim's liability increased from Tk 1.20 crore to Tk 4 crore in loans since 2014.