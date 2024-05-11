Attack on journo: Human chain formed demanding arrest of UP chairman

Journalists in Munshiganj formed a human chain today demanding the arrest of a union parishad chairman, who is the prime accused in a case filed for allegedly attacking a journalist in Gazaria upazila of the district on May 8.

Golzar Hossain, Munshiganj district correspondent of Daily Manabzamin, came under attack while performing his duty in Gazaria during the first phase of upazila elections on May 8.

Golzar is also the vice-president of Munshiganj Press Club, reports our local correspondent.

Around 12:30pm today, nearly 50 journalists working in various media formed the hour-long human chain in front of Munshiganj Press Club to home press their demands.

During the programme, they demanded the immediate arrest of Hossendi UP Chairman Monirul Haque Mithu and other accused in the case.

On May 8, some policemen and journalist Golzar were attacked by a group of people at Bhavanipur Government Primary School polling centre and Hossendi Bhumukhi High School polling centre during the voting in the first phase upazila elections.

The following day, two cases were filed against UP Chairman Monirul Haque Mithu and some others with Gazaria Police Station.

Police could not arrest anyone, even two days after the case was filed in this regard, added the protesters.