'ARO leaking voters info to AL candidate'

Allege independent aspirant, the official dismisses claim

Independent aspirant for Munshiganj-2 constituency and joint general secretary of Munshiganj Awami League Sohana Tahmina alleged today that Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Md Raseduzzaman is leaking voters' confidential information to her political rivals.

It is mandatory for aspirants to provide signatures of one percent voters of their constituencies to the Election Commission while submitting nomination papers.

"I submitted the signatures to the UNO yesterday (December 1). Raseduzzaman provided the names of my supporters to Tongibari Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Nahid Khan from the list," claimed Sohana at a press conference at the local press club.

Nahid is a follower of AL nominated aspirant for Munshiganj-2 constituency Sagufta Yasmin Emily, she told this newspaper.

"Nahid has been locating my supporters from the list and threatening them in different ways," she alleged.

Contacted, Raseduzzaman said, "The allegation is completely false and baseless. I don't know anything about it. I will inform the higher authorities that she is making false allegations."

Nahid said, "Incumbent MP Sagufta is very popular in our area. She doesn't need underhanded tactics to win. What Sohana said is completely fabricated."

Nahid is also the joint general secretary of Tongibari AL.