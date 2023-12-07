Army deployment a possibility in upcoming election: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said deployment of the army is a possibility during the upcoming national election.

"The possibility of army deployment is high," he said in a views exchange meeting in Tangail, adding that no final decision has been made on that.

Responding to a query about BNP's participation in the polls, Alamgir said, "We do not see any opportunity at this point."

He said the country's constitution would be the ultimate guideline for any electoral issues.

Alamgir said the EC is has taken steps to hold a free and fair election.

At least 82 foreign and many local observers have been enlisted as polls monitor, he said.

He refuted that the EC is under foreign pressure saying they have no right to impose such pressure.

Pointing at journalists, he said, "Elections are governed by principles. All journalists must follow that principle."

In regards to the transfer of UNOs and OCs, he said, "Leaders of various political parties have held discussions with us."

He further added, "They complained that the government had arranged the administration to suit their needs. Different political parties believed that the administration should be changed in this situation."

In recent developments, lists of UNOs and OCs of different police stations are being sent to the Election Commission by the authorities concerned for transfer ahead of the January 7 national polls.

The view exchange meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Kaiserul Islam.

In addition, Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Kaiser, Senior District Election Officer Matiur Rahman and officials of various government departments were present at the meeting.