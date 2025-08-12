Armed forces to act as law enforcers during polls

Says draft amendment to RPO; ‘no-vote’ option on cards to stop uncontested wins

The Election Commission has prepared a draft amendment to the Representation of the People Order, 1972, proposing several key changes, including the reintroduction of a "no vote" option on ballots for constituencies with only one contestant.

The draft further proposes recognising the armed forces as law enforcement agencies during elections. It grants the EC the power to cancel a constituency's election if significant irregularities are detected. It will also have the authority to reject a candidate's nomination for submitting false information in their affidavit.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the EC, Election commissioner Brig Gen (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said, "We hope to finalise the draft within this week so that we can send it to the law ministry by next week for the vetting."

He said the EC has covered topics it thinks will not require approval by the National Consensus Commission.

EC officials said the reintroduction of "no vote" will ensure that no one is elected uncontested. "No vote" option was on the ballot papers in the 2008 polls. Around 3,82,000 people cast "no vote" in that election.

During the one-sided 2014 election, 153 lawmakers out of 300 were elected unopposed, as most of the opposition, including the BNP, boycotted the vote.

Earlier, 49 candidates nominated by the then ruling BNP were elected uncontested in the February 15, 1996 election, boycotted by the Awami League, Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties.

EC Sanaullah said that under the new definition approved by the EC, law enforcement agencies will now include the army, navy, air force, and coast guard. All provisions related to EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) have been abolished, as a prior decision had already been made not to use them.

If members of the armed forces members are defined as law enforcers, the EC will not require any further order to deploy them in election duties. Armed forces members will also get the power to arrest culprits, he added.

The draft proposes the restoration of a provision that allows the EC to postpone elections at any stage after announcing the schedule. If approved, the commission will have the power to suspend or cancel election results in one or multiple polling centres, or all constituencies, depending on the situation.

After an amendment in July 2023, the EC can postpone elections only on the polling day.

A provision has also been added in the RPO to enforce penalties for violations of the electoral code of conduct, ensuring proper implementation of the code.

"The commission also proposed a provision that would allow it to withhold a party's registration if there is a decision to ban that party's activities," said Sanaullah.

Regarding the power to suspend elections and cancel results, Sanaullah said, "If approved, the EC will have the power to suspend or cancel elections in one, several, or all constituencies as needed."

He further mentioned that penalties for negligence by officials involved in election activities have been clearly defined. Investigations now must be completed within three working days, and the findings must be reported to the Commission.

On false information in affidavits, Sanaullah said the draft now has a provision for investigation and taking effective action even after taking oath as a member of parliament.

"For example, if someone is elected as an MP for a five-year term and if any false information is found in the affidavit during that time, it will be investigated. If necessary, the candidate's nomination can be cancelled, and even an elected MP could face legal consequences and lose their position if found guilty", he said.

Regarding election expenses, Sanaullah said the audit of candidates' expenditures has been made more specific in the RPO.

The EC will audit only those items that may involve irregularities. Previously, political parties could receive donations up to Tk 10 lakh from individuals and up to Tk 50 lakh from institutions. Now, both limits have been set at Tk 50 lakh.

"However, the condition is that all transactions must be made through bank accounts and must be reflected in the donor's tax returns," Sanaullah said.

"Even in coalition-based elections, political parties will contest using their own symbols, meaning party autonomy will remain intact. The Reform Commission recommended the provision. The Election Commission has accepted it."

Sanaullah added, "Provisions have been included to take action against candidates, political parties, organisations, and media outlets if they use artificial intelligence or similar technologies to spread misinformation or defame someone."

Regarding tied vote, Sanaullah said the previous provision of determining the winner by lottery has been abolished. Now, a re-election will be held in case of a tie between two candidates.

The use of lighting in advertisements and billboards has been restricted to digital billboards only. Decorative lighting remains prohibited.

Additionally, the draft ensures access for accredited observers and journalists to polling centres. Media personnel will be allowed to remain present throughout the vote-counting process. However, they will not be allowed to leave midway.

On August 5, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, in a televised address to the nation, said the next general election will be held in February 2026, kickstarting the process of transferring power to an elected government.