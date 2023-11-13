Appointment of EC officials as ROs unlikely

Say commission officials

The chances of appointing Election Commission officials as returning officers are slim as the BNP and Jamaat enforced blockades have changed the political scenario which deputy and divisional commissioners are more adept at dealing with.

EC sources said the commission primarily wanted to appoint EC officials as ROs in the districts that have fewer parliamentary seats.

But sources in the EC said the situation changed following law enforcers' clashes with political activists and the blockade that ensued.

Mentioning not enough time left until the polls schedule is announced, EC officials, seeking anonymity, said some in the EC want the DCs to be ROs as conducting an election will be a huge task under the current political situation and the EC needs full cooperation from all field-level officials.

"Now the coordination at the field level has become crucial. As the DCs and divisional commissioners have experience in performing election duties, their experience will come in handy," said a source in the EC.

The EC, however, is yet to decide if its officials will become ROs and AROs.

The field-level EC officials at a meeting in October demanded the EC appoint them as ROs and assistant returning officers in the next election.

In July last year, when the EC held talks with political parties aiming to prepare its work plan for the 12th national polls, at least 11 political parties recommended that EC should appoint its officials as ROs.

Even in its work plan prepared in September 2022, the EC said it would make EC officials as ROs and AROs in as many constituencies as possible.

Contacted, EC Spokesperson and Secretary Jahangir Alam said the commission will make the decision to this end. "I did not get any decision from the commission regarding appointing EC officials as ROs."

According to the Representation of the People Order, 1972, the EC can appoint anyone as returning officer. It stipulates that the commission shall appoint a returning officer for the elections to each parliamentary constituency, and a person can be appointed as a returning officer for two or more constituencies.

In the previous national polls, DCs and upazila nirbahi officers were appointed as ROs and AROs.

Currently, the field-level EC officials carry out duties like the distribution of election materials a day before voting. On election day, they monitor polls, resolve issues regarding logistics, and help the staffers concerned prepare the result sheets and send those to the EC.

EC officials during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and four other commissioners on October 7 said many EC officials, who have been conducting elections for about 20 years, are experienced enough to be ROs and AROs.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on Friday said, "The election is nearing. Schedule for the polls might be announced by next [this] week."