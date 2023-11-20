Appoint magistrates to all constituencies by Jan 4

EC tells Ministry of Public Administration

The Election Commission has asked the Ministry of Public Administration to take steps to appoint executive magistrates to enforce electoral code of conduct.

The commission today sent a letter to the secretary of the ministry in this regard.

According to the letter, the EC has asked the ministry to appoint executive magistrates to all 300 constituencies from November 28 to January 4, 2024.

The 12th national polls will be held on January 7.

The Election Commission asked the ministry to appoint one executive magistrate for three unions. And in ase of remote areas, one for each union.

The EC also asked three magistrates for each municipalities and four for large municipalities.

It also asked one magistrate for four to five wards of city corporations and one for three wards of Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations.

The commission said assistant commissioners (Land) should work as executive magistrates, except those who are already selected as assistant returning officials.

Where assistant commissioners (Land) will be unavailable, the EC has asked the ministry to appoint admin cadre officials from districts and divisions as executive magistrates.

Magistrates can take legal action against any candidates or supporters if they violation the election code of conduct, EC officials said.