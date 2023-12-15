Appeals at EC: Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy cancelled

Elections
The Election Commission today cancelled the candidacy of Barishal-5 independent aspirant Sadiq Abdullah, also former Barishal mayor, over dual citizenship.

The EC took the decision after hearing an appeal against his candidature by Zahid Faruque, the Awami League nominee from the same constituency and the state minister for water resources.

Zahid alleged that Sadik is a US citizen.

According to the constitution, a person who has dual citizenship cannot be a lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the EC has upheld the returning officer's decision of cancellation of candidature of AL aspirant from Cox's Bazar-1, Salahuddin Ahmed.

The RO cancelled his candidacy during the nomination paper scrutiny phase as he was a loan defaulter.

The commission made the calls on the sixth and last day of hearing appeals on decisions regarding nominations for the national election on January 7.

