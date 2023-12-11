Appeals at EC: Kiron, Mahia get back candidacies

Elections
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 03:34 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 03:38 PM

Awami League aspirant from Noakhali-3 constituency Mamunur Rashid Kiron and independent candidate from Rajshahi-1 Sharmin Akter Nipa Mahia got back their candidacies for contesting the 12th national election today.

The Election Commission restored their candidacy after hearing their appeals following a lunch break on the second day of hearing nominees' appeals against cancellation of nomination papers, the commission sources said.

Before the EC went into the one-hour lunch break from 1:00pm, it restored the candidacy of 28 aspirants.Fifty-six aspirants got back their candidacies yesterday. On the day, election commissioners led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal held hearing of 94 appeals.

A total of 558 appeals were filed by aspirants. Hearing on the appeals will continue until December 15.

The 12th parliamentary polls will be held on January 7.

