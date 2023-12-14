Appeals at EC: 28 more get nod to participate in polls

The Election Commission restored the candidacy of 28 aspirants for the upcoming national election in the pre-lunch session today, on the fifth day of hearing appeals on decisions regarding nominations.

Appeals of 30 aspirants against the returning officers' decision were rejected, EC sources said. Of the 60 appeals heard, verdict of one will be announced later while one applicant was absent.

EC also rejected an appeal challenging the candidature of Jatiya Party aspirant from Patuakhali-1, Ruhul Amin Hawladar.

Nazrul Islam Khan, a candidate for the same constituency, filed the appeal against Hawladar.

In the appeal, Nazrul challenged the candidacy of Hawladar alleging that the latter submitted his income tax return after the deadline of nomination paper submission expired.

Meanwhile, a scuffle took place outside the EC office between supporters of Cumilla-1 Awami League candidate Abdus Sabur and independent candidate for the same seat Nayeem Hossain, said witnesses, adding that police detained two from the spot.

Niamul Islam, sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said a scuffle broke out for a brief, but police took control of the situation.