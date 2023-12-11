Appeals at EC: 28 more get nod to participate in polls

The Election Commission restored the candidacy of 28 aspirants for the upcoming national election today, on the second day of hearing nominees' appeals against cancellation of candidature.

EC sources said appeal of 26 aspirants against returning officers' decision were rejected.

Before the lunch break, 59 hearings were held and of them decision of five appeals are pending.

Fifty-six aspirants got back their candidacy yesterday. On the day, election commissioners led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal held hearing of 94 appeals.

A total of 558 appeals were filed by aspirants. Hearing on the appeals will continue until December 15.

The 12th parliamentary polls will be held on January 7.