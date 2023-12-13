Elections
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:17 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:19 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Appeals at EC: 26 more get nod to participate in polls

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:17 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:19 PM
BNP MPs' resignation

The Election Commission restored the candidacy of 26 aspirants for the upcoming national election in the pre-lunch session today, on the fourth day of hearing appeals on decisions regarding nominations.

Appeals of 32 aspirants against the returning officers' decision were rejected, EC sources said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The decision on the appeal by businessman AK Azad, an independent aspirant of Faridpur-3, challenging the candidacy of Awami League aspirant Shamim Haq from the same constituency, was kept pending.

The decision on the challenge will be given on December 15, EC sources said.

AK alleged that Shamim Haq is a dual citizen. According to the appeal, Shamim is also a citizen of the Netherlands.

EC heard 59 appeals before the lunch break today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

১০ মামলায় মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন আবেদন

গত ২৮ অক্টোবর পল্টন ও রমনা থানায় এসব মামলা করে পুলিশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

‘উপরের নির্দেশে’ নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নিয়ে আলোচনার ভেন্যু বাতিল করল ঢাবি কর্তৃপক্ষ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification