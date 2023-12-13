Appeals at EC: 26 more get nod to participate in polls

The Election Commission restored the candidacy of 26 aspirants for the upcoming national election in the pre-lunch session today, on the fourth day of hearing appeals on decisions regarding nominations.

Appeals of 32 aspirants against the returning officers' decision were rejected, EC sources said.

The decision on the appeal by businessman AK Azad, an independent aspirant of Faridpur-3, challenging the candidacy of Awami League aspirant Shamim Haq from the same constituency, was kept pending.

The decision on the challenge will be given on December 15, EC sources said.

AK alleged that Shamim Haq is a dual citizen. According to the appeal, Shamim is also a citizen of the Netherlands.

EC heard 59 appeals before the lunch break today.