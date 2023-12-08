Anisul Huq’s movable assets go up 11 times

The movable assets of Law Minister Anisul Huq have increased around 11 times in the last five years, according to the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission ahead of the upcoming national polls.

According to the affidavit, the minister, who's a candidate for Brahmanbaria-4, possesses movable assets worth Tk 69,21,50,177, which was Tk 6,22,99,207 in 2018.

He now possesses Tk 10,92,94,199 in cash, while he had Tk 6,00,000 in his possession in 2018.

He has Tk 6,54,60,787 deposited in banks and other financial institutions, while the amount was Tk 4,58,62,992 five years ago.

His movable assets also include bonds, debentures, investments in the stock exchange, along with the shares of two banks, according to the recent affidavit, which were not in his possession five years ago.

His investments in postal and saving certificates have increased to Tk 5,79,24,898 from Tk 15,00,000 in five years.

He also has four motor vehicles and one motorcycle, which are worth Tk 5,48,70,000, according to the 2023 affidavit.

In terms of immovable assets, the minister has 8 bighas of agricultural land worth Tk 16 lakh, unchanged from what he had in 2018.

He also has a plot worth Tk 25,51,858 at the capital's Purbachal, alongside a house worth Tk 45 lakh in Banani and two flats worth Tk 2,55,00,000.