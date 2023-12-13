Anar’s income rises 10-fold since 2014

Incumbent lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 (Kaliganj-Jhenaidah Sadar) Anwarul Azim Anar, also Awami League's candidate from the seat in the upcoming polls, saw a rise in his wealth since 2014.

According to his affidavit submitted to the EC, between 2014 and 2023, Anar's annual income rose from Tk 3.50 lakh to Tk 38,92,718. He mentioned agriculture, business, and honorarium as lawmaker as his sources of income.

The annual income of his dependents also rose from Tk 2.70 lakh to Tk 24,54,053 during this time.

Anar now possesses Tk 1,39,32,818 taka in cash, up from Tk 62,580 in 2014. He has Tk 1.08 crore in banks and financial institutions, while he had no money in bank 10 years ago.

He also mentioned a life insurance instalment of Tk 1,14,350 as well as ownership of four trucks at present, which he did not have in 2014.

His wife also saw her cash possession rise between 2014 and 2023 from Tk 97,500 to Tk 20,10,000, and bank deposits of Tk 19,92,119, up from Tk 16 lakh.

Presently, Anar owns 33 bighas of agricultural land in his own name and 24.50 acres of land in his wife's name.

Besides, he owns a 4-storey house on Bhashan School Road.