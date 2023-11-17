‘Almost no chance of dialogue’

Prof Al Masud Hasanuzzaman, a former teacher of government and politics at the Jahangirnagar University, said chances of dialogue between political parties are almost nil as the Awami League has ruled out the possibility of talks.

This will give opposition parties the opportunity to intensify their ongoing movement, which may lead to chaos, he said.

Still there is a slimmer of hope as the chief election commissioner in his address to the nation urged political parties to find a solution, and Western countries and the Jatiya Party also spoke in favour of dialogues, he said.

"Anything can happen at the very last moment but as of now the uncertainty is huge and we have to wait a few more days to see how things unfold."