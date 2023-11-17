Elections
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Nov 17, 2023 02:50 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 02:52 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

All parties must try to stop election-centric violence: FM

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Nov 17, 2023 02:50 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 02:52 PM
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. File photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said all parties will have to demonstrate willingness and sincerity to stop violence, noting that election-centric violence is in a declining trend.

"We will not allow anyone to obstruct the polls. We hope all parties will demonstrate sincerity and willingness to stop violence," he told reporters after attending a function in the city.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Momen said the BNP in the name of a peaceful rally attacked innocent people destroyed properties and set over hundreds of vehicles on fire.

"Their (BNP) key aim was to carry out arson attacks and destruction of properties," Momen said.

Describing Awami League as a pro-election political party, he hoped that BNP would earn maturity and walk towards polls avoiding violence.

"We want to see a model election," said the foreign minister.

Responding to a question, Momen said the US wants a free and fair election and Bangladesh has the same commitment.

He said there are US comments every day on Bangladesh's domestic issues as some Bangladeshis forcibly try to involve US officials in Bangladesh's domestic affairs.

"It is very unfortunate that they are trying destroy their own country," Momen said.

Momen said Awami League always came to power through elections, not through any back-door. "We want election."

Earlier, the foreign minister spoke as the chief guest at 'International Charity Bazar' hosted by the Foreign Officer Spouses Association (FOSA) at the Foreign Service Academy.

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
pm sheikh hasina
|বাংলাদেশ

যুদ্ধরত দেশগুলোর নেতাদের মধ্যে পারস্পরিক শ্রদ্ধাবোধ তৈরি করা জরুরি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘এখন সময় আমাদের সবার একবিশ্ব হিসেবে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হওয়ার’

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

৬ নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত সত্ত্বেও কক্সবাজার সৈকতে পর্যটকদের ভিড়

৯ মিনিট আগে