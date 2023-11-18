AL sells 1,074 nomination forms for Tk 5.37cr

The ruling Awami League has sold 1,074 nomination forms for the 12th National Assembly Election after party chief Sheikh Hasina kicked off the sales today.

Of them, a total of 1,060 nomination forms were sold in-person and 14 other ones were sold online, as per information from AL office.

The party earned Tk 5.37 crore by selling the forms yesterday.

According to party sources, the highest number of forms were sold for Dhaka division on the first day of sale of nomination forms.

As many as 214 people bought party nomination forms from Dhaka. The second highest was in Chattogram division, with 201 people collecting forms from this division.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Apart from that, 55 were brought in Sylhet, 105 in Mymensingh, 75 in Barishal, 125 in Khulna, 109 in Rangpur, and 176 in Rajshahi divisions.

This time the price of the nomination form was set at Tk 50,000.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, inaugurated the nomination collection in the morning as AL advisory council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected the nomination form of Sheikh Hasina for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

"The government will be changed through votes," Hasina told reporters after inaugurating the activities.

She also thanked the political parties who decided to join polls.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Education Minister Dipu Moni, among others, bought nomination papers alongside the PM.