AL polling agent, three others hurt in post-polls violence in Cumilla

Four people, including an Awami League polling agent, were injured in an attack by rivals in Rajamehar union of Cumilla's Debidwer upazila last night.

The injured were identified as AL agent Billal Hossain, his sister-in-law Rina, Shahjahan, and Sayeed.

Billal was admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital while Rina was shifted to Dhaka with serious eye and leg injuries, hospital sources said.

Billal alleged that the attack was carried out by Rajapara union Chairman Jashim Uddin, a supporter of independent candidate Abul Kalam Azad from Cumilla-4 constituency, around 9:00pm.

The gang vandalised his house and beat him with metal pipes and sharp weapons, Billal alleged.

Contacted, Jashim Uddin denied the allegation and said he was at home during the incident.

He said he had earlier dropped Billal home safely after the presiding officer of a polling centre informed over phone that some people had surrounded the centre.

Noyon Mia, officer-in-charge of Debidwer Police Station, told The Daily Star, "A team of police visited the spot. We will take legal action after receiving a written complaint."