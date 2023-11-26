AL picks former EC secretary Sadique for Sunamganj-4

The Awami League has nominated Muhammed Sadique, former secretary of Election Commission, for the Sunamganj-4 constituency for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced his name at a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office today.

Muhammed Sadique served as 13th chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission from 2016 to 2020, and also the education ministry as its secretary.

He served as EC secretary during the one-sided January 5, 2014 election, in which 153 candidates won uncontested amid boycott of major opposition BNP and others political parties.