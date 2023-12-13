AL may not go for sharing seats with JP

PM hints at her party’s stance after meeting with Raushan

The Awami League may not go for any seat-sharing deal with the Jatiya Party, sources said.

AL President Sheikh Hasina hinted this during her meeting with JP chief patron and Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad at the Gono Bhaban yesterday, they said.

On Monday, the prime minister expressed doubts over the main opposition in parliament keeping its word and staying in the race.

Hasina asked AL praesidium member Kazi Zafarullah, also co-chairman of the AL election steering committee, to convey her party's stance to JP, according to sources present during yesterday's meeting.

She expressed annoyance at JP Chairman GM Quader for not publicly saying that the JP will stay in the electoral race.

Hasina said only JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu was speaking and that GM Quader was silent, the sources said.

The PM said she knows with whom GM Quader is consulting.

During the one-hour meeting yesterday, Raushan, the widow of JP founder HM Ershad, urged Hasina not to make any electoral alliance or deal with the JP led by GM Quader, Ershad's brother, sources said.

Raushan's son Rahgir Almahe Ershad (Saad Ershad) MP; spokesperson of the opposition leader Kazi Mamunur Rahid, and Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, who has been expelled from JP, were present during the meeting.

Asked after the meeting what the PM had said, Ranga told The Daily Star that Hasina told Zafrullah that there would be no deal or alliance with the JP over seat sharing.

The Daily Star could not reach Zafrullah despite repeated attempts.

Sources said the PM, referring to recent meetings between AL and JP over sharing seats, yesterday said that the JP had demanded 75 seats and the withdrawal of AL nominees and "AL independents" from those seats.

She questioned whether the JP could win 75 seats even without the BNP in the race.

Hasina during a cabinet meeting on Monday had said there was no guarantee what the JP would do and that it might even withdraw from the polls.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said, "We are continuing discussions with the JP. What happened in the cabinet is not an official statement. She [Hasina] spoke at the end of the meeting. All newspapers did not report on it."

Asked whether the AL would have a deal with the JP over seat sharing, Quader said, "JP will have to compete in the election."

GM Quader and Raushan's conflict has been making headlines since Ershad died in 2019.

Emerging from yesterday's meeting, Raushan told reporters that GM Quader had grabbed the party illegally.

"I have requested the prime minister not to forge any electoral alliance with GM Quader and Jatiya Party led by him," she said.

Asked whether Hasina told her anything about taking part in the polls, she said, "There is no time at present [to do so]. What else will she say?"

"The Jatiya Party chairman didn't behave well with us. He is contesting from my son's seat [Rangpur-3]. He has forgotten about him [Raushan's son]."

Asked if she would support JP nominees, Raushan said, "They have intentionally removed us from the race. Why will we support them?"

Kazi Mamun later read out a statement from Raushan.

Raushan said, "While finalising the party's nomination, he [GM Quader] has dropped me, my son and important leaders of the Jatiya Party. He has taken the party's leadership through a coup d'état.

She urged the PM to ensure that JP and its candidates run independently to make the polls more acceptable and competitive.

This is the first time in 27 years the five-time lawmaker is not running. She alleged that she could not take part in the polls despite being ready to run as GM Quader did not nominate tested JP leaders.

The 80-year-old had welcomed the announcement of the election schedule and had said that the JP would take part in the polls.

The JP on November 27 announced its candidates for 287 seats. It did not nominate anyone in Mymensingh-4, where Raushan is the incumbent.

GM Quader will run in two constituencies, including Rangpur-3 where Saad Ershad is the incumbent.

The JP nominated HM Shahriar Asif, a cousin of GM Quader, in Rangpur-1, where Ranga is the incumbent.

This angered Raushan, Saad and other JP leaders loyal to Raushan.

JP Secretary General Chunnu at a press briefing in Dhaka yesterday said the JP has no intention to quit the race as long as it is ensured that the voters would be able to cast votes freely.

Asked about the PM's comment on Monday, Chunnu said, "What we can say is that we have come to take part in the election, not to quit."