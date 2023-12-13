AL independent for B’baria-3 gets candidacy back

Lion Firozur Rahman Olio, an aspirant for the Brahmanbaria-3 constituency, got his candidacy back today after winning an appeal against the cancellation of his candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary election.

On November 30, Firozur alleged that unidentified youths snatched a list carrying signatures of 1% of voters of the constituency supporting him. The snatching occurred when he was on his way to the returning officer's office.

On December 2, the candidate submitted a written complaint to Joint District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Harun-your-Rashid, also head of the election search committee of Brahmanbaria-3 constituency, that a voter who signed the signature as supporting him was allegedly kidnapped.

According to the written complaint, Abu Musa Ansari, personal assistant (APS) of Awami League nominated candidate RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, abducted the supporter.

On December 3, the returning officer declared his nomination invalid for allegedly making forgery in collecting the signatures of 1% of voters.

Today, Firozur got back his candidacy during a hearing held at the Election Commission.

He is among 46 aspirants, who appealed against cancellation of their candidacy, got their candidacy back today.

Firozur Rahman Olio, also a former member of Brahmanbaria District AL, was the chairman of Sultanpur Union Parishad of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila for 26 consecutive years.

He was elected chairman of Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila Parishad in 2019.

Firozur resigned from the post of chairman to get AL nomination to contest the national election for Brahmanbaria-3.

However, he later announced to contest the polls as an independent after AL nominated incumbent lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury from this constituency.