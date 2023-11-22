AL has no say if EC wants to defer polls: Quader

The Election Commission can defer the polls schedule within the timeframe mentioned in the constitution, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"The Awami League or the government has no say here," Quader, road transport and bridge minister, said in response to a question on the Jatiya Party's request to the president for the deferment of the polls schedule.

"It's entirely under the EC's jurisdiction how they hold the election. It is also mandated by the constitution that the election process must be completed within a certain timeframe. In this circumstance, if EC deems that the election schedule should be deferred, they can do so," he said.

The AL general secretary was addressing a press conference following a meeting between the party leaders and the Commonwealth Pre-Election Assessment Mission at AL's Dhaka district office in Tejgaon.

"There are deadlines. They [EC] can make any adjustments within it," said Quader.

Responding to another question on whether any sanctions would be imposed if the election is not participatory, Quader said, "We are currently dealing with election-related works. Nothing else is on our mind.

"We don't have any headache about that [sanctions]. We don't think about who is imposing sanctions from outside. We are a free nation, we have a constitution. Elections will be held according to our will. Not according to someone else's prescription," Quader added.

Sanctions should be imposed on those who obstruct the election, he further said.

"Why would [they] impose sanction on us? We are in favour of peaceful elections," Quader said.

The AL general secretary also said they had a "positive" discussion" with the Commonwealth observer team and the latter seems to have a positive response to sending election observers.

"We have informed our Election Commission of [Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina's various steps for free, fair and participatory elections.

Asked whether the election would be one-sided if BNP does not participate, he said many parties were joining the polls. "I think it will not be fair to label the election one-sided if the BNP does not participate."

The meeting between the AL leaders and Commonwealth mission started at 11:00am and continued till 12:30 pm.

Awami League Presidium Member Colonel (retd) Farooq Khan, Election Observer Sub-Committee Chairman Ziauddin, Member Secretary and Finance and Planning Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, Awami League Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and former chairman of PSC Mohammad Sadiq were present at the meeting.