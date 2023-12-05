AL to finalise 'seat-sharing' with allies today or tomorrow: Quader

Seat-sharing between the partners of the ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance will be finalised by today or tomorrow, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"A consensus should be reached by the 14-party alliance regarding taking part in the elections. The decision regarding seat sharing will be announced by today or tomorrow after considering the partner's demand and the reality," said Quader.

He said this while briefing reporters at the Dhanmondi political office of the AL president around noon.

Obaidul Quader said political discussion was more important than seat sharing in the meeting between the partners of 14-party alliance at the Gono Bhaban last night.

"Everyone expressed their views in the current context, discussed what we should do. The 14-party will continue to fight unitedly against the conspiracies that are being hatched at home and abroad," he added.

In response to a question, Quader said it was important to keep the spirit and win the election.

"We talked in a very cordial atmosphere. The political issue has been discussed more. Basically everyone was interested to hear the 14-party alliance chief," said Quader .

Regarding the seat expectation of the 14-party alliance, Obaidul Quader said, "What is the expectation of the 14-party alliance, and what is the reality of it, we will decide keeping both factors in consideration. Some of them might contest the election with 'boat' symbol, but rest of their candidates will contest under their respective party symbols."

Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Executive Member Sahabuddin Faraji and others were present at the briefing.