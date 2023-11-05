AL candidates win Lakshmipur, B'baria by-polls

Shahjahan Alam Saju (Left) and Golam Faruque Pinku (Right). Photo: Collected

Ruling Awami League nominees secured wins in Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-polls today amid allegations of vote rigging.

According to unofficial results, Shahjahan Alam Saju was elected by-polls in Brahmanbaria-2 constituency while Golam Faruque Pinku won Lakshmipur-3 by-polls.

Saju is the general secretary of Swadhinata Shikshak Parishad and Pinku is the president of Lakshmipur district AL.

In Brahmanbaria, Saju secured 66,314 votes while his opponent independent candidate Ziaul Haque Mridha got 37, 758 votes, according to the returning office.

In Lakshmipur, Golam Faruque bagged 120,599 votes while Jatiya Party Candidate Muhammad Rakib Hossain got 3,846 votes, according to the returning office.

The by-elections to Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies were held today to fill the seats left vacant by the deaths of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan and AKM Shahjahan Kamal.

Two candidates contesting for Lakshmipur-3 by-elections boycotted the election at a press conference this afternoon for allegedly casting fake votes and restricting party's agents from several centres.

In Brahmanbaria, Ziaul Haque Mridha brought allegations of ballot stumping against his opponent during voting.