AL candidates for Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised: Quader

Some incumbent lawmakers skipped, he says

The ruling Awami League has finalised its candidates in the constituencies under Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party said today.

Quader said this while addressing a briefing at the party office in Tejgaon following a meeting of the AL's parliamentary nomination board.

"Awami League's candidates for 72 constituencies including 33 in Rangpur and 39 in Rajshahi have been finalised today. We will unveil the names after the nominations in all constituencies are finalised. The meeting of the nomination board has been adjourned till 10:00am on Friday [tomorrow]," said Quader.

The names of the candidates will be unveiled on Saturday, the AL secretary said.

"Some of the incumbent members of parliament were skipped, I can't say at the moment how many. We prioritised the candidates who have popularity while picking our candidates," he added.

"Let's see first who is going to run as rebel candidates, we will decide actions after that," he said in response to a question.