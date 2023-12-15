AL-backed Faridpur-3 nominee’s candidacy cancelled after AK Azad’s appeal

Barishal-4 AL candidate also barred from running

The EC today accepted businessman AK Azad's appeal and cancelled the candidacy of Awami League nominee from Faridpur-3 as the latter holds dual citizenship.

The EC also rejected the appeal of Barishal-4 AL nominee Shammi Ahmed against the cancellation of her candidacy, also because of dual citizenship, and therefore she cannot contest the January 7 national election, EC sources said.

The commission made the calls on the sixth and last day of hearing appeals on decisions regarding nominations for 12th parliamentary polls.

Faridpur-3 AL nominee Shamim's candidacy was accepted by the returning officer during nomination paper scrutiny, but it was cancelled following the appeal by AK Azad, an independent candidate from the same constituency.

In Barishal-4, Shammi's appeal against the candidacy of incumbent MP Pankaj Nath, running as an independent, was rejected, which means Pankaj will be able to run.